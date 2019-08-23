An Amber Alert has been issued for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, who police say may be in imminent danger.
Ollie was last seen at 4 p.m. Thursday wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes.
He's described as 4 feet tall and weighing 50 lbs.
Authorities say they're also searching for Candace Harbin, who is Ollie's mother but doesn't have custody.
She is believed to be driving a white, 2012 Nissan Quest minivan with Texas license plate FLW-5767.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Dickinson at 214-934-6106 or 911.
Editor's note: Oliver's last name was posted by police with two spellings. One was Wiedemann and the other Wiedeman. We've confirmed the correct spelling as Wiedemann.