The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for 2-year-old D'Kaylei R'Nay Gregory.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. on Sunday in Austin in Lonoke County. Police said that D'Kaylei was "taken and not returned."

The 2-year-old was last seen wearing a light pink shirt and a diaper.

Police say she may be traveling with 23-year-old Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore, who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts.

Cheyenne Moore

Arkansas State Police

Moore may be driving a silver 2003 Nissan Sentra with a license plate that reads 176 XWO.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office at (501) 676-3000.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.