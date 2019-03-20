NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department has issued an AMBER Alert for a missing and "possibly endangered" 10-year-old girl.

Police say Alissa Helmandollar was last seen Tuesday afternoon at a Nampa hotel with her mother, Brooke A. Helmandollar, 41.

Investigators believe that they left the area either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and are possibly headed to the Portland, Oregon area.

Alissa may be in danger due to Brooke’s recent threatening behavior towards Alissa, police said.

Alissa (left) and Brooke Helmandollar

Nampa Police Dept.

The vehicle that Brooke and Alissa are believed to be in is a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho license plate 1A909DF.

Nampa Police Dept.

Alissa is a white female, 4’10”, 80 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and unknown clothing. Brooke is a white female, 5’4”, 125 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes and unknown clothing.

If anyone sees these persons or vehicle, please contact a local law enforcement agency with the location. If anyone has any tips related to this Amber Alert, please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.