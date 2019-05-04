ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two toddlers who were taken from a residence in the 2000 block of Santa Monica Street in St. Charles. Police say 3-year-old Fernando Marez and his 1-year-old baby sister, Alexia Marez were reported missing between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m., Friday morning.

Officers were advised by the children's mother that the biological father of her children had arrived unannounced at approximately 10:30am to visit with the children. While at the residence, the father reportedly raped the victim and left with their children at approximately 11:30am while threatening to kill their son if the incident was reported to police.

The father is identified as Fenando Marez-Casseas, age 24. The children are identified as Fernanado Marez, male age 3, and Alexia Marez, female age 1.

Fernanado Marez-Casseas left the area with the children in a tan SUV with a partial Missouri license plate of, E15. The vehicle was also occupied by two other unknown males.

If you know the whereabouts of or observe Fernando Marez-Casseas, Fernando Marez, Alexia Marez, or the vehicle they are reported to be in you are asked to call your local police agency or the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3309.

St. Charles

Alexia Marez, has black hair and is wearing white and pink flower onesie and blue pants.

Fernando Marez also has black hair and is wearing a blue shirt and grey sweatpants.

St. Charles Police