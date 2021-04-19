Anyone with any information should immediately call 911.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.



Seagoville police are asking for the public's help in the search for two teen girls they believe were abducted and could be in grave or immediate danger.

An AMBER Alert was issued early Monday morning for Devany Betancourt, 16, and Marina Nelson, 17.

The girls were last seen around 2:20 a.m. Sunday at 1724 South Highway 175 in Seagoville, officials said.

Betancourt was last seen wearing a gold and pink shirt, jeans, brown boots, a gold chain with a bull and 2 gold rings, officials said.

She is described as a Hispanic girl who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Nelson was last seen wearing an orange shirt, gray sweatshirt and shorts.

She is a white girl who is about 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs around 130 pounds and has wavy brown hair and green eyes.