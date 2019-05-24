Update (5/24/19): The Chattanooga toddler who was missing and the man who kidnapped her have been found thanks to a tip someone called in, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a tweet Friday morning.

An AMBER Alert had been issued on Thursday for the missing girl, 23-month-old Octavia Shaw who was allegedly abducted by 37-year-old Matias Martinez.

Original Story (5/23/19): The TBI says an AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Chattanooga toddler.

According to the TBI and the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, 23-month-old Octavia Shaw was reportedly abducted by 37-year-old Matias Martinez.

The HCSO said Martinez now has a warrant out for his arrest on especially aggravated kidnapping. The TBI has added Martinez to its Most Wanted list, offering a $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.

The suspect took off running with the child following a traffic stop at the intersection of Boy Scout Road and Dayton Pike in Chattanooga on Thursday.

The TBI shared this photo from the HCSO dash cam footage, showing what the two were wearing last.

Anyone that sees them is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

According to the HCSO, the toddler's grandmother was driving the vehicle with Martinez inside as a passenger.

Deputies asked the man to get out and stand on the roadway in the shade with the toddler during the stop because of the heat as they detained the woman for questioning. As they questioned her, the man had ran off at some point with the child.

Deputies searched the immediate area and couldn't find them.

The HCSO said Martinez has a valid Massachusetts license, and is about 5'10" tall with brown eyes.

Again, anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.