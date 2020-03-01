An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old Sherwood boy and the police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The Sherwood Police Department said Julian Boyd was reported missing around 6 a.m. on Friday.

It is not currently known what Julian was last seen wearing.

Julian is around 4' and weighs around 50 pounds and has short black hair.

Police say the suspect, 33-year-old Napolean Haire, is considered armed and dangerous.

Haire is 5'11" and may be traveling in a 2001 grey Lexus 300 with an Arkansas license plate 058 YST.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.