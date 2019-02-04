DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. — Police say a 16-year-old girl who went missing from Kentucky could be headed to Texas with her step-grandfather.

According to authorities, Lauryn Seizmore was last seen on Saturday, around midnight, in the bedroom of her home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday.

Seizmore is believed to be with her step-grandfather, Glenn Eugene Harper, 55. Officials say Harper recently told a friend he was going to Texas and he had family in Houston.

The teen stands 5'0" and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with black strings.

Harper is 5'9" and weight about 245 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen driving a 2004 maroon Hyundai Sonata with a temporary Kentucky license tag: 9555994. The car also has a black plastic piece missing on one of the back doors.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police at (270) 676-3313 or 911.