"American Idol" alum Antonella Barba was busted for allegedly dealing heroin.

Barba, 31, was arrested and charged with heroin distribution of more than 100 grams in Virginia on Thursday, according to the Norfolk Sheriff's Office. The felony charge carries five to 40 years behind bars if convicted.

The New Jersey native is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail and has a court date scheduled for Monday morning.

Barba competed on Season 6 of "American Idol" in 2007. She finished in the top 16 on the singing reality competition before being eliminated. Jordin Sparks ultimately won the season.

Barba had her fair share of controversy on "American Idol." While appearing on the show, racy images emerged of her topless on the beach. Additional photos of Barba posing in a wet T-shirt near the World War II Memorial in Washington also surfaced.

She also appeared on "Fear Factor" in 2012.

