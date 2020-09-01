ATLANTA — As all the world breathes a sigh of relief that the recent attacks by Iran on U.S. troops haven't escalated into a full-out war, one Iranian-American in Atlanta is saying he's especially relieved.

De-escalation was a welcome word on Wednesday as President Donald Trump addressed the nation and described what appeared to be happening at that moment in the Middle East.

"Iran appears to be standing down," he said. "Which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."

No Americans were harmed and while Iran's supreme leader insists Tuesday's missile attacks on U.S. troops based in Iraq were "a slap in the face" of America for killing the country's top general, satellite photos show damage that Trump described as minimal.

Amir Farokhi, an Atlanta City Council member and one of a handful of Iranian-American elected officials in the U.S., said he is relieved for his family in Iran and for U.S. troops that everyone is taking a step back.

"The retaliation last night was, I think, mild enough and sent a message that both sides want to take a path away from war," he said. "Hopefully, the path forward is not one of saber-rattling, but is one of diplomacy and multilateral collaboration."

In Washington, at least two Republican senators came out of a briefing with the administration angry at the president's justification to use the War Powers Act in killing Iran's General Soleimani. They're ready to vote to limit the president's military actions in Iran.

But, for now, it's all a war of words - not missiles.

