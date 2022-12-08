Actress Anne Heche 'declared brain dead,' family says

The 53-year-old actress suffered a severe brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago, according to a family spokesperson.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOS ANGELES — Award-winning actress Anne Heche, who starred in “Six Days, Seven Nights” and was one of the hottest actors in Hollywood in the late 1990s, has been "declared brain dead" but remains on life support for organ donation, a family spokesperson said Friday.

Heche, 53, had been in a coma after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a fiery crash a week ago. She has been hospitalized at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital north of Los Angeles.

On Thursday night, her family released a statement that the actress was “not expected to survive” and it had "long been her choice to donate her organs."

Under California law, by being declared brain dead Heche is legally considered dead, but the family's spokesperson confirmed she is still on life support for organ donation and her heart is still beating.

Heche was involved in a fiery car crash on Aug. 5, when she crashed into a home in Los Angeles. According to local media reports, her vehicle hit a two-story house in the Mar Vista area of L.A. and started a fire that took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to put out, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Three days after that crash, a representative revealed that Heche had slipped into a coma following the crash and had been in critical condition.

Earlier Thursday, police said they were investigating Heche for driving under the influence. Detectives with a search warrant took a sample of her blood and found narcotics in her system, LAPD spokesperson Officer Jeff Lee said.

Toxicology tests, which can take weeks to complete, must be performed to identify the drugs more clearly and to differentiate them from any medication she may have been given for treatment at the hospital.

Heche is known for starring in the action-comedy film "Six Days, Seven Nights" and appearing on the soap opera "Another World," for which she won a daytime Emmy. She is set to appear on the upcoming HBO drama "The Idol."

In the late 1990s she became one of the hottest actors in Hollywood, a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films. She co-starred with Johnny Depp in 1997's “Donnie Brasco”; with Tommy Lee Jones in 1997's “Volcano”; with Harrison Ford in 1998's “Six Days, Seven Nights”; with Vince Vaughn and Joaquin Phoenix in 1998's “Return to Paradise,” and with an ensemble cast in the original 1997 “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

Her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 heightened her fame and brought immense public scrutiny.

She recently had recurring roles on the network series “Chicago P.D.” and “All Rise,” and in 2020 was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”