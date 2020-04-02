GUAYANILLA, Puerto Rico — It started weeks ago when the first in a long series of earthquakes rocked Puerto Rico.

And, the tremors haven’t stopped.

Another quake struck Tuesday more than four miles beneath the ocean floor off the island’s southwest coast. The United States Geological Survey initially reported it as a 5.3 magnitude but quickly downgraded it to 5.0.

The most powerful – a 6.4 magnitude earthquake – struck the U.S. territory on Jan. 7.

Puerto Ricans have felt thousands of tremors since then.

In January, an earthquake destroyed one of the island’s most incredible natural wonders. The soaring stone arch known as Punta Ventana – “Window Point” – collapsed into the ocean.

So far, there is no word from the island on any additional damage caused by Tuesday’s earthquake.

