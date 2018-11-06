Anthony Bourdain’s ex-wife has broken her public silence on her former husband's death.

Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who Bourdain was married to from 2007-2016, spoke out about the loss on Instagram early Monday morning. She shared a photo of their 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, behind a microphone onstage, clad in studded, knee-high boots. The photo was tagged at the music venue DROM, located in New York City.

Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.

A post shared by ottavia busia-bourdain (@ottaviabourdain) on

“Our little girl had her concert today,” she captioned the image, not mentioning Bourdain by name. “She was amazing. So strong and brave.

“She wore the boots you bought her,” she added. “I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

PHOTOS: Remembering Anthony Bourdain

PHOTOS: Remembering Anthony Bourdain
01 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 07: Chef Anthony Bourdain speaks onstage during the panel Anthony Bourdain talks with Patrick Radden Keefe at New York Society for Ethical Culture on October 7, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
02 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Chef Anthony Bourdain attends the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)
03 / 20
Chef Anthony Bourdain and actor Asia Argento attend the 2018 Women In The World Summit at Lincoln Center on April 12, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
04 / 20
LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: Actor Asia Argento and Anthony Bourdain attend day 1 of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
05 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Chefs Eric Ripert (L) and Anthony Bourdain attend a screening of "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown: Japan with Masa" at Samsung 837 on November 7, 2016 in New York City. 26512_001 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)
06 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) Chefs Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert watch a screening of "Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown: Japan with Masa" at Samsung 837 on November 7, 2016 in New York City. 26512_001 (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)
07 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Chefs Anthony Bourdain (L) and Mario Batali take a selfie at The (RED) Supper hosted by Mario Batali with Anthony Bourdain on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
08 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Chef Anthony Bourdain attends The (RED) Supper hosted by Mario Batali with Anthony Bourdain on June 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
09 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain speaks on stage at CNN Films - Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent at TFF Panel &amp; Party on April 16, 2016 in New York City. 26123_001_0104.JPG (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner)
10 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 16: TV Anchor Brooke Baldwin and Executive Producer Anthony Bourdain at CNN Films - Jeremiah Tower: The Last Magnificent at TFF Panel &amp; Party on April 16, 2016 in New York City. 26123_001_0088.JPG (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Turner)
11 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Ottavia Busia and Anthony Bourdain attend the premiere of "The Big Short" at Ziegfeld Theatre on November 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
12 / 20
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 21: Chefs Anthony Bourdain (L) and Daniel Boulud attend the Ocean Liner dinner hosted by Anthony Bourdain, Frederic Morin, David McMillan, Andrew Carmellini, Eric Ripert, Daniel Boulud and Francois Payard during the Food Network South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival at Wolfsonian on February 21, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine &amp; Food Festival)
13 / 20
MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Chefs Eric Ripert, Anthony Bourdain, and Daniel Boulud attend Ocean Liner dinner hosted by Anthony Bourdain, Frederic Morin, David McMillan, Andrew Carmellini, Eric Ripert, Daniel Boulud and Francois Payard during the Food Network South Beach Wine &amp; Food Festival at Wolfsonian on February 21, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine &amp; Food Festival)
14 / 20
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Host Athony Bourdain speaks on stage during the DC Central Kitchen's Capital Food Fight event at Ronald Reagan Building on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen)
15 / 20
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Host Athony Bourdain speaks on stage during the DC Central Kitchen's Capital Food Fight event at Ronald Reagan Building on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen)
16 / 20
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 11: Host Athony Bourdain speaks on stage during the DC Central Kitchen's Capital Food Fight event at Ronald Reagan Building on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for DC Central Kitchen)
17 / 20
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: TV personality Anthony Bourdain and wife, Ottavia Busia attend the "Treme" New York Premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on April 21, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by John W. Ferguson/Getty Images)
18 / 20
NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Chef Anthony Bourdain attends the 8th Annual Can-Do Awards Dinner at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on April 20, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
19 / 20
404864 01: Author Anthony Bourdain arrives at the New York Times Book Review Book Expo party May 2, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Lawrence Lucier/Getty Images)
20 / 20
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 16: Host Anthony Bourdain attends the panel discussion for "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" during the Discovery Networks' Travel Channel presentation at the 2005 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 16, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Bourdain, a famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series "Parts Unknown," was found dead in a hotel room in France on Friday. CNN reported his death was a suicide. Prosecutors said there appeared to be no signs of foul play.

Bourdain's mom, Gladys Bourdain, has also spoken out about her son's death. In a phone interview with Today shared on Monday's broadcast, the former editor for The New York Times said there was "Not a one (sign), ever" that something was off.

►RELATED: Why Anthony Bourdain was a #MeToo champion

Gladys, who said the last contact she received from her son came via a Mother's Day email, told the Times that according to Ripert “Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days.” Still, she couldn't fathom why he would end his life. “He had everything,” she told the Times. “Success beyond his wildest dreams. Money beyond his wildest dreams.”

►RELATED: Quotes from Anthony Bourdain on life and travel

Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France's eastern Alsace region, said toxicology tests were being carried out on Bourdain's body, including urine tests, to see if the 61-year-old American took any medications or other drugs, in an effort to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.

If you know someone who is thinking about suicide call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

© 2018 USATODAY.COM