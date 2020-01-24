NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown turned himself in to police in Florida Thursday night, ESPN reported. He has a warrant for his arrest stemming from an incident involving him and his trainer Tuesday near his home in Hollywood, Fla.

Brown turned himself in at the Broward County Jail, according to the report.

Hollywood police say Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief after he and his trainer allegedly attacked another man.

Officers say they responded Tuesday afternoon to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him.

Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

RELATED: Arrest warrant issued for NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown