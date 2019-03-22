The U.S. Postal Service isn't delivering to the moon, yet, but you can affix a piece of the historic Apollo 11 landing to your next letter or postcard.

The USPS announced two commemorative stamps to honor the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing, which took place on July 20, 1969.

One shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin in his spacesuit on the surface of the moon in a photo taken by Neil Armstrong. The other is a photo of the moon taken in 2010 which indicates the landing site of the lunar module in the Sea of Tranquility.

The USPS has not yet announced a release date for the stamps.