Ari Behn, the former husband of a Norwegian princess and one of Kevin Spacey's accusers, died by suicide on Christmas Day, Behn's family's spokesman Geir Håkonsund announced.

"It is with great sadness in our hearts that we, the very closest relatives of Ari Behn, must announce that he took his own life today. We ask for respect for our privacy in the time to come," Håkonsund said in a statement.

King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway also issued a statement, calling Behn "an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him."

"We are grateful that we got to know him. We grieve that our grandchildren have now lost their beloved father — and have deep compassion for his parents and siblings, who have now lost their beloved son and brother," the statement said.

Behn was a novelist and also worked as a model and designer. He was the 16th man to accuse Spacy of sexual misconduct.

Behn told the Norwegian radio station, P4, that Spacey grabbed his genitals while suggesting a cigarette break during the annual Peace Prize Concert that Spacey was co-hosting that year (with Uma Thurman).

"We had a nice conversation, he was sat next to me," Behn, 46, told the radio station according to stories in The Daily Mail and the Telegraph in London. "After five minutes, he says, 'Hey, let's go out and have a cigarette,' and then he touched me right on the (genitals) under the table."

In 2002, Behn married Princess Märtha Louise. In 2016, the Norwegian royal court announced that Behn and the princess were to going to divorce, the first in the modern history of the Norwegian royal family. The couple had three children together.

