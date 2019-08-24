SAN DIEGO — A riot at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility - also known as Donovan Prison - left at least five people injured Friday, according to Cal Fire San Diego which was responding to the incident.

The agency said about 100 inmates were in the prison yard when a fight broke out sometime before 9 p.m.

Cal Fire sent eight ground ambulances and two air ambulances to the scene.

The extent of the injuries sustained were unknown as of Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.