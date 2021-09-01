More details on Atlanta-area man arrested after Capitol riots

11Alive is gathering more details about Cleveland Meredith Jr., one of a handful of Georgians arrested in connection with the riots on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON — 11Alive is learning more about an Atlanta-area man arrested and charged following the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

His name is Cleveland Meredith Jr. According to the FBI, he’s been arrested and charged with “making interstate threats to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”

According to court documents obtained by our news partner CNN, Meredith allegedly sent text messages threatening to cause physical harm to House Speaker Pelosi.

CNN states that FBI agents found three guns after searching through his belongings, Wednesday. This came during a dangerous week when an angry crowd stormed through the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to hide for safety - an outcome that left five people dead including a Capitol police officer. In all, 83 people were arrested, and more than 40 police officers injured.

An 11Alive investigation shows Meredith has ties to metro Atlanta including a car wash business registered under his name. Fulton and Cobb County court records also tie Meredith to several other business dealings and traffic violations.

Several social media accounts reportedly connected to Meredith show numerous posts supporting the riot at the Capitol, conspiracy theories supported by President Trump, and "QAnon" claims.