AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police are investigating after a family returned from a trip to find their home vandalized.

Police believe kids ages nine, 11, and 12 trashed the home causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Sahrye Barnes said three kids broke into her home earlier this month while she and her fiance were at a family wedding in Salt Lake City. Barnes’ landlord called to tell her he’d received an anonymous call that someone was in their home. Barnes said her dad went to check it out and found nearly everything in sight destroyed.

“Every time we would close our eyes, we would just see pictures," Barnes said. "That was constantly you know, in the back of our head for the rest of the trip."

Barnes said when they made it home, the pictures turned into a reality.

“Just walking into it and seeing the complete disaster that these kids caused was really really heartbreaking,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the kids caused thousands of dollars in damage. Some of the damage includes slashed furniture, ruined clothes, flung food all over the home, $800 of baby formula ruined, plus dishes and appliances broken.

The kids spray-painted messages on the walls.

Barnes said they trashed her 9-month-old daughter’s room and destroyed things with sentimental value like the baby’s keepsake book and ultrasound photo.

“Just finding this going through everything that was really hard because these things you can't replace,” Barnes said.

The kids targeted another sentimental item of hers commemorating that was given to her by someone close.

“My godmother lost her daughter and then this shoe I found in the garbage and this shoe they spray painted with something silver which is really heartbreaking because she gave me these in memory of her daughter," Barnes said.

Barnes said her son’s Xbox was stolen and their gun which was properly locked in a safe with the key hidden. The gun is still missing.

Auburn police said it’s an open investigation and the department has not been able to interview the kids because a lawyer must be present. The case has been referred to Child Protective Services.

Barnes said the kids caused all the damage because she wanted her son to stop playing with them.

“I want all of them to be charged and learn the consequences of when you literally ruin someone's life like this for no reason, for no reason at all,” Barnes said.

Barnes said she doesn’t feel safe and her family is moving as soon as possible.