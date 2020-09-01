CHICAGO — Two of the women who were living with singer R. Kelly before he was arrested in 2019 got into a heated exchange on Tuesday and the police were called to investigate.

Part of the aftermath unfolded on social media as 22-year-old Azriel Clary went live on Instagram. She alleges that Joycelyn Savage, who's from the Atlanta area, assaulted her at the Trump Tower residence.

“Joycelyn attacked me once in here, and again out there," Clary, who appeared to be talking to police in the video, said.

She claimed the fight broke out when a woman came to their residence to collect some items on behalf of Savage. She said she didn't really know the woman so she told her to have Savage come to the residence.

When Savage, 24, arrived, Clary claims the two got into a heated argument that turned physical. Clary claimed Savage hit her with her phone and hands and tried to kick her.

“She came to me and attacked me and I had to defend myself; so, I would like to press charges immediately," she said on the live video as she appeared to be talking with officers.

According to USA TODAY, Chicago Police told them the two were separated by "unknown individuals at the scene."

The news outlet said police told them the offender - who officers didn't name - left after the fight and was not in custody. Police also told USA TODAY that charges hadn't been filed, but detectives were investigating the incident.

The two were put in the national spotlight in 2019 after a sit-down interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. In the March 2019 interview, Clary and Savage defended their relationship with Kelly and denied reports of brainwashing.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Clary said “Rob has been lying to all y’all…and he has people like me lying for him," in an Instagram video.

Kelly is facing numerous charges regarding alleged sexual abuse.

