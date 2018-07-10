HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A baby was killed, and two other children were injured when their grandmother crashed a car while trying to avoid something in the road in Hillsborough County, Florida.

Florida Highway Patrol says the Hyundai Elantra was driving north in the outside lane of I-75 when the grandmother veered left to avoid debris on the interstate -- just south of Fletcher Avenue.

The 50-year-old Brandon woman lost control and crashed into the center guardrail.

Two of her grandchildren children, a 10-month-old baby and an 8-year-old, were ejected from the vehicle, authorities say.

The baby died, according to FHP. The 8-year-old and a 3-year-old were injured, law enforcement said.

The surviving children were taken to Tampa General Hospital, along with their grandmother.

Investigators say none of the kids were wearing seatbelts.

