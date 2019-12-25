If you've been wondering why you haven't seen more merchandise of Baby Yoda -- the cute little character from the new Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" which has spawned meme after meme -- Disney had a good reason. But it's also reportedly cost Disney hundreds of millions of dollars in lost holiday revenue.

The Disney Store now has an 11-inch plush Baby Yoda that will be delivered starting March 1, 2020, for $24.99. And note that while the world has dubbed him "Baby Yoda," the Disney site is simply calling him "The Child." Fans of the show can confirm he's never been referred to as "Yoda" as it seems almost none of the characters know who or what he is.

There are also figurines in the works, according to USA TODAY, that includes a talking Baby Yoda which won't be around until May -- likely to be timed with May 4th -- as in, May The Fourth Be With You.

Other Baby Yoda products that are already available or on the way:

So why didn't Disney and toy-maker Hasbro have these ready when Disney+ and "The Mandalorian" launched on November 12? Disney reportedly wanted to keep a lid on as many details of the show as possible.

But that decision may have cost Disney hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a report by 24/7 Wall Street. It will probably be OK, though, Disney reportedly is expected to post $69.5 billion in sales this year and over $80 each of the next two years.

