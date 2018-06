Bow down music lovers, Beyonce and Jay-Z have just dropped a collaborative album.

The Carters released the long-rumored album Saturday afternoon on the music streaming platform Tidal.

Queen Bey herself posted a preview video on her Instagram:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jun 16, 2018 at 2:29pm PDT

You can also watch the music video for one of their new songs, "APES**T," here. (Warning: contains explicit language.)

The Beyhive quickly weighed in on Twitter:

First listen review Jay-Z and Beyonce “Everything is Love”: The Carters find a good balance of their sounds and the result lives up to what would be expected. Beyoncé’s delivery exudes confidence and Hov is still the best two plus decades in. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 16, 2018

this isn’t a win for jayz. this is a win for beyoncé and beyoncé only. beyoncé paved her own way, i don’t care what anyone else says, beyoncé did this on her own with only beyoncé stans helping her, while the whole industry was against her. the dude isn’t taking over, beyoncé is. — nina (@reveloomf) June 16, 2018

