Friends and co-stars react to death of Bob Saget

MINNEAPOLIS — After beloved actor and comedian Bob Saget died Sunday, his friends and co-stars remembered him as kind and funny -- both on and off the camera.

Saget's sudden death shocked the world. He was in Florida as part of his "I Don't Do Negative" standup tour, and had thanked fans in Jacksonville for being an "appreciative audience" hours earlier.

Saget is best known for roles like Danny Tanner on "Full House" and hosting "America's Funniest Home Videos." But friends and co-stars remembered him for his off-camera kindness.

"I don’t know what to say," wrote Candace Cameron Bure, who played Saget's on-screen daughter DJ Tanner. "I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

Another "Full House" co-star, John Stamos, said he was devastated to hear of Saget's death. "I am broken," Stamos wrote. "I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

Actress Kat Dennings starred alongside Saget as his daughter in the early 2000s sitcom "Raising Dad." She said while he was just her "TV" dad, his warm attitude held strong in real life.

"The loveliest man," she wrote. "I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective. So so sorry for his family."

Fans of "How I Met Your Mother" might best remember Saget as the off-camera narrator voicing an older version of main character Ted Mosby.

"We cast Bob because there is something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty," wrote "How I Met Your Mother" co-creator Craig Thomas. "His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him."

Thomas, like so many others who knew Saget, remembered his kindness: "Bob went out of his way to support a charity that raises money for research into my son's health condition and was always there for me year after year, he was all heart and a philanthropist by nature."

Saget's kindness spread far beyond his appearances on TV. "Sail on my friend Bob Saget," wrote Whoopi Goldberg. "With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family".

"Bob Saget… Just the funniest and nicest…" wrote TV host and comedian Jon Stewart. Actor and comedian Marc Maron called him "truly one of the nicest guys and so funny."