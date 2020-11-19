Reports: Bobby Brown Jr. dead at 28

He is the second child Bobby Brown has lost after 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina died in 2015.

Bobby Brown’s son Bobby Brown Jr. has died at the age of 28, news outlets report. He is the second child the R&B singer has lost after the death of his 22-year-old daughter Bobbi Kristina in 2015.

Brown was found dead on Wednesday in his Los Angeles area home, TMZ reported first citing a source close to the family.

Police went to the house but do not suspect foul play was involved, KCAL-TV reported.

E! also reported that Landon Brown posted about his brother’s death on Instagram, saying “I love you forever King.”

Bobby Jr.'s half-sister, Bobbi Kristina, had been found unconscious in a bathtub at her home near Atlanta in 2015. The coroner determined she drowned while she had toxic levels of cocaine and alcohol in her system. Her mother, Whitney Houston, had a similar accidental overdose death three years before.