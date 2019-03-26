A Boeing 737 Max plane, the same model involved in two recent crashes, performed an emergency landing in Orlando Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no passengers aboard the plane at the time, which was being ferried to Victorville, Calif. for storage.

Southwest Airlines flight 8701 reported an engine problem at about 2:50 p.m. and was returned safely in Orlando, the FAA said in a statement.

The 737 Max was grounded in the U.S. March 13 after a deadly crash involving a Max on March 10. It was the second fatal crash involving the airplane. U.S. Airlines are allowed to shuttle the planes but cannot carry passengers.

The FAA says it's investigating but it appears the emergency was not related to anti-stall software suspected in the two fatal crashes.