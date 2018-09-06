A Bonnaroo attendee was found dead Friday morning on the venue's grounds marking the 13th death at the music and arts festival in its 17-year history, officials said.

The Coffee County Sheriff's Office identified the man as Michael Donivan Craddock, Jr., 32 of Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Sheriff's office spokesman Lucky Knott said about 10:30 a.m., the sheriff's office responded to the festival's campground for a medical call. When deputies and investigators arrived at the scene, they found Craddock dead inside a vehicle.

Sheriff Steve Graves said foul play is not suspected in the death.

Graves said Craddock’s body has been sent to the medical examiner office in Nashville, for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

His death is the only known fatality so far at the festival, authorities said.

Bonnaroo 2018 started Thursday and is scheduled to run through Sunday. Festival headliners include Eminem, the Killers, and Muse.

So far this year, Knott said dozens of people have been either treated or transported by ambulance to local hospitals to be treated for heat-related issues at the festival.

First responders reminded festival attendees to hydrate and wear hats if possible.

"The temperature is 90 with a heat index of 99," Knott said Friday afternoon. "We can't stress it enough that concert goers to drink a lot of water. Staying hydrated will save your life."



Although he did not give an exact number, Bonnaroo medical director Carl Monzo said transports are "lower than the same time last year."

A high of 94 topped Manchester on Friday and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s are expected during the next three days of the festival.

The last death at Bonnaroo took place in June 2015 after a 47-year-old man died after collapsing in the event's main area — known as Centeroo. His death stemmed from a pre-existing cardiac issue, authorities at the time said.

A year later, on June 11, 2016, festival attendee Casey J. Young, 22, of Louisville, was struck and killed by multiple vehicles outside the festival grounds on Interstate 24.

According to a Davidson County autopsy report, his manner of death was accidental and his cause of death was from multiple blunt force injuries. No drugs or alcohol were found in his system at the time of his death, a toxicology report found.

Arrests, citations and fire calls

Law enforcement overseeing Bonnaroo have cited about 60 people and arrested about 19 people, records as of late afternoon Friday showed.

A majority were for public intoxication, disorderly conduct and illegal possession of a controlled substance, Knott said.

Bonnaroo fire authorities said no major fire calls had been reported.

Glen Aussicker, a firefighter shift leader, said most of the calls stemmed from carbon monoxide alarms triggering in RVs so far this week. Most of the alarms sounded off during the evening hours, he said.

If an RV alarm sounds, firefighters say residents should immediately open all windows to allow the poisonous air to escape, leave the camper and dial 911.

They are also reminding campers carbon monoxide doesn't just affect people inside RVs.

Firefighters are asking festival attendees to remember not to pitch tents next to an RV's exhausts or even car exhausts — especially if someone is in the car cooling off with the AC or charging their phone.

Another safety tip: Crack RV windows when no one is inside.

