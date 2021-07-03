SWAT officers injured during response to large party in Boulder

The Boulder Police Department will be giving an update at 1 p.m. Sunday on the incident Saturday night on the Hill, near the CU Boulder campus.

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police responded to a large party Saturday that turned destructive and violent near 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, in the area known to University of Colorado Boulder students as the Hill.

CU Boulder tweeted Saturday evening that the Boulder Police Department (BPD) was on the scene. Three SWAT officers were struck with bricks and rocks, leaving them with minor injuries, according to police. An armored rescue vehicle and a fire truck were heavily damaged, they said.

BPD tweeted that it was reviewing body camera footage and social media to identify anyone involved in damaging property and assaulting officers, promising to review every lead and arrest those responsible.

“Detectives will review every lead we have to identify and arrest those responsible for this reprehensible and unacceptable behavior,” Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Boulder County District Attorney, Michael Dougherty, released a statement saying his office will work with BPD to "determine the identities of the people who damaged private property and assaulted first responders because they should be held fully responsible for their outrageous actions."

BPD said that several agencies and CU Boulder planned to hold virtual media availability at 1 p.m. Sunday.

On Saturday evening, CU Boulder tweeted that police were responding to a large party in the area of 10th and Pennsylvania and that people in the area could be subject to arrest and CU sanctions.

Observers took to social media with photos and video of the party.

"Looks like there's a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder," one observer tweeted. "Awful, awful look when we're this close to the end of the pandemic."

Looks like there’s a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder. Awful, awful look when we’re this close to the end of the pandemic. @CUBoulderPolice @boulderpolice can something be done? pic.twitter.com/UIyD6Gsbhr — Ben Berman (@benfromsf) March 7, 2021

"Crowd smaller, but still a group not leaving," Mitchell Byars, a Daily Camera reporter, tweeted. "#Boulder police SWAT vehicle now making high-pitched sounds"

Crowd smaller, but still a group not leaving. #Boulder police SWAT vehicle now making high-pitched sounds pic.twitter.com/Keq0GQWO0k — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

CU Boulder later tweeted that the university was asking people to avoid the Hill area until further notice.

One woman's vehicle was tipped over and damaged by the crowd. Isabella Sackheim, a CU student, said she was visiting a friend who lived there when it happened.

"Definitely pretty crazy," she said by phone on Sunday morning. "I didn't believe it at first, but yeah, really crazy."

Her vehicle sustained damage to the rear bumper, and the back windshield was shattered. When others saw what had happened, they started sending her donations through the Venmo app to help with repairs.

"I think it shows the good and the bad," she said.

A BPD spokesperson said SWAT was called in with the aim of coordinating a safe response to the situation, estimating as many as 1,000 people were there.

BPD tweeted at 9:20 p.m. that the crowd had dispersed and there was no need to board up any businesses.

9NEWS reporter Marc Sallinger witnessed the aftermath firsthand.

College students in Boulder had a party with several hundred people in the middle of a pandemic. Boulder PD showed up to disperse the crowd and threatened to arrest people. This is what remains of a car people flipped over and destroyed #9News pic.twitter.com/221GjNNijP — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) March 7, 2021

Students and community members came out Sunday to clean up the streets after the party.

The university released the following statement in a CU Boulder Alert Saturday night:

"We are aware of a large party on University Hill on Saturday evening and allegations of violence toward police officers responding to the scene. We condemn this conduct. It is unacceptable and irresponsible, particularly in light of the volume of training, communication and enforcement the campus and city have dedicated to ensuring compliance with COVID-19 public health orders. CU Boulder will not tolerate any of our students engaging in acts of violence or damaging property.

CU Boulder has made it clear to our student body that following county public health orders is required under the student code of conduct. The vast majority of our students have followed these directives. When health officials and police have referred public health order violations to our student conduct office, CU Boulder has responded quickly and imposed discipline when violations were established. Disciplinary actions include interim exclusions from campus and 45 suspensions so far this academic year. We will continue to take these actions to make clear that protecting our community and our campus is of utmost importance and that we will not tolerate such violations. Any student who is found responsible for having engaged in acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be removed from CU Boulder and not readmitted.

We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement to address the unacceptable conduct of these students and apologize to the residents of University Hill for their behavior."

The full statement from Dougherty, the district attorney, is below: