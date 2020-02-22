DANVILLE, Pa. — Police in Montour County want to find an 11-year-old boy who has not been seen since Friday afternoon.

Andray Knighton was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Danville Middle School. Police say he left the school after telling a friend that he was moving to New York.

Knighton is described as being 4'10" and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie, multi-colored green sneakers, and a tan and gold coat.

Police say his hair was braided when he left school.

If you have seen Andray Knighton or know where he might be, you're asked to contact Danville Police at (570) 275-3000 or the East Central Emergency Network at (570) 784-6300.