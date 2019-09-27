BRADENTON, Fla. — Two young people have gone missing from their home in Bradenton.

Police say 17-year-old Aliya L. Williams and her 10-year-old cousin Auroa S. Cobbs were last seen on Sept. 19.

They are believed to be together somewhere in the area of Wimauma/Ruskin, according to law enforcement.

If you know where they are, you are urged to call Detective Jay Gow at 941-932-9373 or Detective Andres Perez at 941-932-9322.

