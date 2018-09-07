Here's a time where you shouldn't be chicken about dressing up like a cow.

Tuesday is Chick-fil-A's 14th annual Cow Appreciation Day, which the chicken chain describes as its largest single-day customer appreciation event.

For sporting cow spots, waving a cow bell or dressing "udderly crazy," customers will be rewarded with free food at Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide. The giveaway is from the time restaurants open through 7 p.m.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

Cow-clad customers have the choice of nearly every item on the Chick-fil-A menu except for salads.

“Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit,” according to a news release. “Children will receive a free Kid’s Meal for dressing in a cow costume.”

Expect long lines and crowds of chicken lovers for the annual event. Last year, 1.8 million participated, the company estimated.

You don't have to dress from "head-to-hoof" to get the freebie. Cow accessories count.

PHOTOS | Inside the Chick-fil-A test kitchen

Photos | Inside the Chick-fil-A test kitchen
01 / 47
02 / 47
03 / 47
04 / 47
05 / 47
06 / 47
07 / 47
08 / 47
09 / 47
10 / 47
11 / 47
12 / 47
13 / 47
14 / 47
15 / 47
16 / 47
17 / 47
18 / 47
19 / 47
20 / 47
21 / 47
22 / 47
23 / 47
24 / 47
25 / 47
26 / 47
27 / 47
28 / 47
29 / 47
30 / 47
31 / 47
32 / 47
33 / 47
34 / 47
35 / 47
36 / 47
37 / 47
38 / 47
39 / 47
40 / 47
41 / 47
42 / 47
43 / 47
44 / 47
45 / 47
46 / 47
47 / 47

Find inspiration for costumes at www.cowappreciationday.com and look for more ideas including printable cow spots and masks on Pinterest.

Earn freebies from Chick-fil-A year-round without dressing up by downloading and using the Chick-fil-A One smartphone app. With the app, you can order ahead — though not on Cow Appreciation Day if you want a freebie — and every purchase brings you closer to a free treat. You'll also get a freebie the month of your birthday.

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK.

MORE | Chick-fil-A dipping sauce pairings

Chick-fil-A dipping sauce pairings
01 / 07
02 / 07
Chick-fil-A Sauce with Smokehouse Barbeque and Sweet &amp; Spicy Siracha
03 / 07
Polynesian Sauce with Chick-fil-A sauce and Honey Mustard
04 / 07
Chick-fil-A sauce and Smokehouse Barbeque
05 / 07
Sweet &amp; Spicy Sriracha and Zesty Buffalo
06 / 07
Zesty Buffalo and Garlic &amp; Herb Ranch
07 / 07
Garlic &amp; Herb Ranch and Smokehouse Barbeque
© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved