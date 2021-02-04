Netflix 'Bridgerton' star Regé-Jean Page not returning for season 2

Actor Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon the Duke of Hastings, will not be returning for the second season of the hit Netflix show.

WASHINGTON — The Duke of Hastings will not be returning for the second season of Netflix's and Shondaland's hit show "Bridgerton," according to Lady Whistledown.

A statement from the show confirms actor Regé-Jean Page, who gained global attention for his role and recently hosted Saturday Night Live, will not be returning.

“Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings,” the statement from "Bridgerton" begins.

It continues: "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

The British-Zimbabwean star replied to the show's tweet saying it was a "Pleasure and a privilege!"

"An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing," he added.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

Netflix and the show "Bridgerton" didn't explicitly explain why Page wouldn't be returning for a second season. However, in an interview with Variety said he knew the role was only for a single season.

He explained to Variety that it was a "one-season arc," and he added he was able to "come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Deadline reported that Page's character will be referenced going forward, but without Page on the screen.

"Bridgerton" is inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels. The show, for those who haven't seen it, follows eight close-knit Bridgerton siblings as they look for love, happiness in London's high society.