WASHINGTON — Smart lightbulbs that change color and can turn on and off with an app or device, are useful, but it could be vulnerable to a hacker.

Check Point security researchers recently revealed they hacked into a home computer network through the market-leading Philips Hue smart bulbs.

In a press release, researchers revealed the tactics that allowed them, or hackers, to infiltrate networks and control the bulb's color or brightness. The hacker could then change the light making the user think there's a glitch. So, the user would restart the light.

Check Point said when the bulb is added back onto the network, a hacker can use the bridge which connects the hacker to the home or business' network.

When researchers showed Philips and Signify, owner of the Philips Hue brand, about their finding back in November of 2019, the company said it fixed the issue. However, other brands might still be at risk, Check Point said.

Check Point Research recommends smart lightbulb users make sure that their product receives automatic updates of its firmware version.

Check Point released a video showing how researchers found the limitations to the smart bulbs.

What should people do to protect themselves? USA Today said that users should update their software and be on the lookout for unusual behavior. Another option would be to separate the smart devices from others in the network of a router.

This news comes after hackers have been recently infiltrating other smart digital products for months like Ring video doorbells and self-driving cars.

