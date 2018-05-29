Captain Mike Formichella was fishing off Long Branch when he took what might be the video of his lifetime: a whale doing a 360-degree twist in the ocean.

The Neptune-based captain of Shark Inlet Charters, said he was trying for striped bass and not having much luck when the whale made the aerial display near his boat, which can be seen in the above video.

Formichella said he was two miles off the Long Branch beach and in 65 feet water.

The New Jersey coast is in the midst of the spring migration of bait, prey fish and marine mammals including whales and dolphins.

