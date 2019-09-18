Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the lobby of Trump Plaza in New Rochelle, New York.

CBS New York reporter Tony Aiello reported that workers say after the car plowed into the lobby, a male driver got out and took a seat on a sofa without saying anything.

Aiello reported that police said they believe the incident was accidental, but are still investigating.

ABC New York reported the driver remained at the scene and was being interviewed by police.

There are reportedly multiple injuries, but none are life threatening. Police have yet to release any information about the driver or their condition.

Video from the scene showed workers using shovels to clean up broken glass from shattered doors.

The 40 story building is located just 30 minutes from midtown Manhattan and features a 24-hour doorman, according to the Trump Plaza New Rochelle website.

President Trump was in California at the time of the incident hosting a series of fundraisers.