Video shows dramatic DUI crash as SUV barrels into a Sacramento Ross store

All five people were transported to the hospital, one with significant injuries and the others with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were hurt after a car plowed through the front of a Natomas Ross store Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. Law enforcement officials say the driver of the car was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The Sacramento Police Department has identified the driver as 44-year-old Brant Filosena. Officers say he was arrested at the scene after they determined he was driving under the influence and in possession of narcotics.

Dramatic video released by fire officials Saturday night shows Filosena's SUV driving through the store's front doors in the 3700 Block of Truxel Road around 8:47 p.m., striking at least five people and dodging multiple others.

All five people were transported to the hospital, one with significant injuries and the others with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

Jail records show Filosena was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of narcotics and violating parole.

He is ineligible for bail and scheduled to appear in Sacramento County Court at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Correction** total of 5 patients. 1 with significant injuries, 4 with moderate. This just in, security video of the incident as it occurs. pic.twitter.com/zXsRyGf5vN — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) November 13, 2022