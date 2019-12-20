Two Carnival cruise ships crashed Friday morning while one was docking in Cozumel, Mexico.

The cruise line is assessing damage to both the Carnival Legend and the Carnival Glory. Videos posted to social media showed the Glory crashing into the Legend as it tried to dock.

Carnival Legend is based out of Tampa, Fla., and Carnival Glory sails from New Orleans. The Legend is scheduled to return to Tampa at 8 a.m. Sunday.

The company said there has been one minor injury reported from a Glory guest -- hurt while they were being evacuated from the dining room. Carnival said it doesn't expect any disruptions to either ships' planned itineraries.

Carnival Cruise sent the following statement to 10News:

"Carnival Glory had an allision with Carnival Legend this morning in Cozumel. Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside. We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel. There is one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests were evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4."

Carnival also replied to more than a dozen people on Twitter, saying "there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship." The cruise line also advised passengers from both ships to spend the day ashore in Cozumel.

