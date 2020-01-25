ATLANTA — The next "Conversations with the Carters" event takes place with former President Jimmy and First Lady Rosalynn Carter on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m., at the Carter Center.

The Carters hold these events periodically to discuss events of great importance to the world with the community.

The topic of the next Conversations event is "Tunisia: The Best Hope of the Arab Spring."

In December, 2010, a young Tunisian man set himself on fire. His intent was to protest injustice. But he actually touched off a revolutionary fervor which swept through the region.

The Arab Spring seemed to herald the dawn of a new democratic era across parts of the Arab world.

While its effects are still being felt in parts of Algeria and Sudan, only Tunisia can truly boast of new democratic institutions.

The Carter Center has worked in Tunisia since 2011, impementing democracy-strengthening projects and observing the transformation. They also plan to observe the elections planned for the fall of 2020.

The question at hand -- why did the effects of the Arab Spring work in Tunisia, when they did not in other parts of the Arab world?

That will be discussed during the next Conversations series event.

Tickets are free of charge, but must be reserved online. They will be made available beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6.

For those who are not able to attend, the event will be webcast through the Carter Center's website.

RELATED HEADLINES |

After brain surgery, Jimmy Carter returns to hometown church

Bill introduced to establish Jimmy Carter National Historic Park

President Jimmy Carter released from the hospital following infection

President Jimmy Carter released from hospital day before Thanksgiving

Jimmy Carter is walking, in 'good spirits' following brain surgery