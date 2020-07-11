Celebrities, politicians and notable names react as Biden declared winner of presidency

People were cheering and pumping their fists along the Wilmington, Delaware, waterfront as the news that the presidential race had been called for Joe Biden.
The waterfront is near the stage that Democrat Joe Biden erected on Election Day to celebrate victory. The Associated Press reported that two men on a kayak yelled to a couple paddling by in the opposite direction, “Joe won! They called it!” as people on the shore cheered back. The celebrations also spread on social media.
Many notable names reacted to the news as the final results poured in spelling a certain victory for Biden.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the news saying, "Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history."
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton wrote on Twitter, "It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America."
Former President Barack Obama tweeted a message Saturday with a statement saying, "We're fortunate that Joe's got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way."
Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff tweeted Saturday, "So proud of you."
Pete Buttigieg, who previously ran for president competing with Biden, tweeted a message of congratulations to the newly elected president.
Newly reelected House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote a note of congratulations to Biden and Harris.
Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted out congratulations saying, "Biden understands the heavy burden being placed on his shoulders."
Senator Cory Booker wrote, "Americans made their voices heard."
Senator Chuck Schumer wrote, "The long dark night in America is over."
Julian Castro, the youngest member of President Barack Obama's cabinet, simply tweeted Saturday, "Adios Trump."
Maya Harris, one of Hillary Clinton's 2016 senior policy advisors and sister to Kamala Harris, tweeted, "Mommy taught us we could be and do anything. She would be beyond proud today."
Beto O'Rourke wrote a message of congratulation to Biden and Harris but also to the volunteers who helped end "our national nightmare," O'Rourke wrote on Twitter.
Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted "YES," with a gif that said, "We won! We won! We won!"