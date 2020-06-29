Chase Bank: Technical issue responsible for incorrect balances overnight

Customers took to Twitter to complain about their missing money. Chase said they fixed the issue at around 9 a.m., though, some say their money is still missing.

ATLANTA — Chase Bank says it has fixed an issue that caused an unwelcome surprise among its account holders on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Customers took to social media reporting that they were finding incorrect balances on their accounts - with the concern growing so great that "Chase Bank missing money" became a breakout search term on Google.

A quick search through Twitter shows several customers reporting that they were missing significant amounts of money, according to their bank accounts, earlier in the day

"I’m missing thousands of dollars with ZERO notice from Chase," said one customer.

Others also took issue with the company not responding to their concerns when they realized the money was missing.

"For @Chase @ChaseSupport to stay so silent while they’re hundreds of ppl missing over THOUSANDS of dollars out of their accounts with no transaction history and no customer service addressing the issue is unacceptable!" said another.

And while still more suggested the New York-based banking company had been hacked, an update shared by Chase Bank at around 10 p.m. suggests this was not the case.

The company wrote that it was aware of incorrect balances showing up in checking accounts overnight.

"This was caused by a technical issue that delayed updates on what displayed on Chase Mobile & Chase Online," the company said in a tweet.

Chase reports the issue was fixed by 9 a.m. and that accounts show the correct balances, though more recent messages sent to the bank's page suggest some still haven't had the money show up again on their accounts.

11Alive has reached out to Chase Bank for more information on the glitch and how many people it may have impacted.