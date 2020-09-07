Chick-fil-A postpones annual Cow Appreciation Day, free food giveaway

You can put away your cow costumes because Chick-fil-A's Cow Appreciation Day giveaway has been postponed for 2020.

Chick-fil-A's annual Cow Appreciation Day has been postponed until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The annual event, which began in 2005, traditionally features a free food giveaway for any Chick-fil-A customers that show up on a selected date sporting a cow-inspired accessory or cow costume. The 2019 event was held on July 9.

In a statement, Chick-fil-A confirmed it has decided to "postpone the annual holiday in honor of our beloved bovines."

The company further explained on its Cow Appreciation Day website that it "made this decision with the communities we serve in mind, keeping Safe Service as our highest priority at this time." The website also features links to activities on Pinterest so families can enjoy "cow-themed quality time together."

Nearly 1.95 million customers took part in the more than 2,400 participating locations in 2018, according to Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A isn't the only company having to change up its annual giveaways because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.