Jacob and Jamie Hyland were trying to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire burning in Okanogan County, authorities said.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — A one-year-old child has tragically passed away and his parents are severely burned after a search near the Cold Springs Fire in Okanogan County on Wednesday.

The Cold Springs Fire is burning approximately 163,000 acres near Omak as of Wednesday morning. The fire sparked on Sunday night and is 0% contained.

Multiple structures have been lost in the wildfire and its cause remains unknown.

Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley identified the child's parents on Wednesday as 31-year-old Jacob Hyland and 26-year-old Jamie Hyland of Renton, Washington.

The sheriff's office received a call about the missing family at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. They were last known to be in the area of Cameron Lake Road and Paxton Canyon Road near Okanogan.

According to Hawley, a deputy learned that the family's vehicle was found burned and wrecked but unoccupied. The family was trying to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire, Hawley said.

A GoFundMe campaign created for the family says they may have been caught in the Cold Springs Fire at about midnight on Sunday. Nearly 100 people have already donated more than $8,200 to the fundraiser.

The fundraiser's organizer, who is a family member, said 100% of donations will go to Jacob and Jamie.

Search-and-rescue crews found the couple and child along the bank of the Columbia River on Wednesday morning, according to Hawley. All three were burn victims and taken by boat to Bridgeport State Park.

An ambulance took the victims to Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster. The couple was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they are in critical condition and receiving treatment for third-degree burns.

Their one-year-old son was deceased when search-and-rescue crews found the family.

Detectives with the sheriff's office and Colville Tribal Police Department are investigating the child's death. Hawley told KREM's Taylor Viydo that the child's death is technically being investigated as a homicide for now since the fire could have been human-caused.

Sheriff’s detectives are still on scene.



Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz released the following statement about the child's death:

“I came out to Malden to see first-hand the devastation of the wildfires that erupted across Washington state over Labor Day weekend. Many homes and buildings were lost throughout the state, but the relief I felt in this tragedy is that we hadn’t lost any lives. That tragically and horrifically changed today.

My heart breaks for the family of the child who perished in the Cold Springs fire. I am devastated. The DNR family is devastated. The pain that family is going through is unfathomable.

During every fire season, I wake up each day praying we will not lose a single life — civilian or firefighter.