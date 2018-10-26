BEIJING — Chinese police report 14 children have been injured in an attack by a knife-wielding assailant at a kindergarten in the western city of Chongqing.

The report posted on the police force's microblog said the early Friday morning assault at the Xinshiji Kindergarten was carried out by a 39-year-old woman identified only by her surname, Liu.

China has suffered a number of such incidents in recent years, blamed largely on the mentally ill or people bearing grudges.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.