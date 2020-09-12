Christmas light fight pits Arizona man against HOA

Frank Morales has staged the elaborate light show for the past four years with no problems. Now, his homeowners association says he must pull the plug.

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson, Arizona man is fighting to keep his Christmas light display up until Christmas.

"They stated that it had to be removed by December 6th," Morales says.

The HOA's rules state any holiday display must be taken down 30 days after the initial start or performance.

Morales says the HOA started his 30-day countdown too soon.