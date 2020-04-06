Missing Columbia 13-year-old boy found safe

Deputies say Christopher Albarran has last been seen leaving his home in Richland County Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A missing 13-year-old in Columbia has been found safe.

Deputies said Thursday night that Christopher Albarran had been found safe.They said he was unharmed and healthy.

They did not give further details on his discovery or where he'd been.

He'd last been seen leaving his home in Richland County on a blue bike with a brown blanket wrapped around him Wednesday, June 3rd at approximately 6:15 p.m.