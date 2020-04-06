Columbia 13-year-old boy missing, has medical condition that could endanger his life

Deputies say Christopher Albarran was last seen leaving his home in Richland County Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies are searching for a missing 13-year-old who has a medical condition which could endanger his life.

Deputies say Christopher Albarran was last seen leaving his home in Richland County on a blue bike with a brown blanket wrapped around him Wednesday, June 3rd at approximately 6:15 p.m.

It is believed that his last known location was near North Ridge Road in Columbia. The area was checked by deputies, but he was not there.

The last text message he sent was at 6:22 p.m. He has not been heard from since. Officers say Christopher has a medical condition that may endanger his life, if he is not found quickly.