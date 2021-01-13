'War time': Court docs detail Cleveland Meredith's arrest following Capitol riots

He also allegedly assaulted a pedestrian on the street while in D.C., head butting the person and knocking them to the ground.

WASHINGTON — Court documents released on Wednesday detail the timeline and text messages as Georgia native Cleveland Meredith made his way to the Capitol riots last week in Washington D.C. with weapons and nearly 1,000 rounds of ammunition.

Texts were recovered from Meredith's cell phone and were exchanged with several individuals, threatening to commit violence. He allowed FBI agents to search his hotel room, Ford truck, a trailer that attached to the truck and his cell phone, according to court records.

According to the documents, Meredith was driving to D.C. from Colorado, where he resides -- as the chaos began at the Capitol.

Meredith received a text that stated, in part, “Trump supporters have violated several layers of security fending [sic] at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., prompting clashes with riot police.” The defendant responded to this text, stating, “Burn DC to the FKG ground.”

Later, Meredith received a text that stated, “Pence blew it.” His response to the text: “War time.”

Documents show he was in possession of two firearms, including one equipped with a telescopic sight, several high capacity magazines, and approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition of various caliber, including “armor piercing” rounds.

After arriving in Washington, D.C., Meredith, on Jan. 7, sent a text that said: “I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG C***.”

Later that same day he sent a text that said: “Strategizing on best way to assault this city . . . do I go in fast on Sportbike or do I go in the back door on dirt bike . . . Staying one more day since I got here late, need to FK with these commies.”

The next text, which is what garnered national attention was the threat he made toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, stating he was going to kill her on live television.

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C***’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

Also on Jan. 7, according to an affidavit submitted to the Superior Court of the District of Columbia, Meredith assaulted a person on the street. It states that he exited his vehicle, head-butted the complainant, knocked him to the ground, and assaulted him on the ground before driving off.

He did tell authorities that he is a habitual user of marijuana and has a history of mental health issues.

The courts are hoping to keep Meredith behind bars until his trial stating that he is a threat to the community and due to the serious nature of the text exchanges.

It was revealed earlier this week that Meredith, an alumni of The Lovett School in Atlanta, was banned from campus in 2019 after making threats. The school said they have separated themselves from the 1986 graduate.

Fulton and Cobb County court records tie Meredith to several business dealings and traffic violations.

11Alive also learned Meredith was known to a local police department in Georgia.