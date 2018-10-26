The 1995 teen-movie classic "Clueless" is getting a reboot.

Tracy Oliver, the co-writer of last year's "Girls Trip," confirmed on Twitter Thursday that she is involved in a new "Clueless" remake, directed by Marquita Robinson, best known for writing Netflix's "Glow."

Clueless was a cultural phenomenon in the '90s, turning Alicia Silverstone and Brittany Murphy into stars and inspiring fashion trends and catchphrases that are still recognizable today.

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

"Crazy excited to be producing a *new* take on one of my favorite movies of all time, #Clueless, with the hilarious and super talented @MarqRobinson writing it!!" Oliver tweeted about the news, quoting one of the film's iconic lines. "As. If."

Oliver also fired back at a commenter asking why can't she make anything original, tweeting, "Like...'Girls Trip?' "

Based on the Jane Austen novel "Emma," the original movie version of "Clueless" was a hit, also inspiring a three-season television spin-off and, most recently, a Broadway musical starring Dove Cameron, which premieres next month.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM