Summer is synonymous with enjoying a great burger! But instead of settling for the usual fare, try this unique take on an American classic.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound ground beef

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 onion, minced

sea salt to taste

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup Frank's Hotwing Sauce

2 tablespoons Tabasco Sauce

3/4 cup blue cheese, crumbled

1/4 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 clove garlic, minced

splash Worcester Sauce

black pepper to taste

4 ribs celery, thinly sliced

1 carrot grated

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

dash of honey

4 hamburger buns



BURGER DIRECTIONS:

In a microwave-safe bowl combine hot sauce, Tabasco and butter. Microwave until butter is fully melted. Stir until butter is completely incorporated and set aside about four tablespoons of the glaze. In a medium bowl combine ground beef onion, chili powder, paprika and salt mixing with your hands just until onion and spices are evenly distributed. Form beef into four patties and brush one side with hot sauce glaze. Cook patties, glaze side down in a frying pan or grill pan over medium high heat. Brush face up side of patties with more glaze. Flip burgers and continue to brush with glaze. Cook approximately 2-4 minutes per side or until patty achieves desired doneness. Remove from heat and place each patty on a bun.

BLUE CHEESE DRESSING DIRECTIONS:

Combine blue cheese, sour cream, mayonnaise, celery salt, garlic, black pepper and worcestershire sauce in a small bowl. Stir with a fork to combine, breaking up some of the blue cheese crumbles.

CELERY SLAW DIRECTIONS:

Combine the celery, carrots, lemon juice, and honey in a bowl. Toss to coat.

Top each burger with a scoop of blue cheese dressing and celery slaw. Drizzle a spoonful of reserved glaze over the top and add the top bun.

