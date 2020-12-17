Concord police officer killed attempting to apprehend alleged carjacker

25-year-old Officer Jason Shuping was shot and killed Wednesday night in Concord. Police confirmed the suspect also died, and a second officer was injured.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord Police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting near Concord Mills Mall in Concord, North Carolina late Wednesday night, authorities confirmed. A second officer was also shot and injured.

25-year-old Jason Shuping has been identified as the officer shot and killed trying to apprehend an alleged carjacker.

The officers had originally responded to a call regarding a car crash on Bruton Smith Boulevard, according to Concord Police Department Chief Gary Gacek, who held a news conference with reporters Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found an abandoned vehicle. A man approached officers saying he was the victim of an alleged carjacking.

Officer Shuping, joined by officer Kaleb Robinson, search for the suspect, who had been seen running towards the Sonic restaurant on Gateway Lane NW, according to officials.

Shuping and Robinson, now joined by an an on-duty officer from North Carolina's Alcohol Law Enforcement Division, approached a man believed to be the alleged carjacking. The man began firing a weapon at officers, according to the chief. Shuping and Robinson were both shot.

25-year-old Shuping had been with the department 18 months. 23-year-old Officer Kaleb Robinson was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect got into an SUV as additional officers approached, officials said. Additional gunshots were exchanged, killing the suspect.

Shuping is the first Concord police officer killed in the line of duty, officials confirmed.

"There's no playbook for this," Gacek said. "Concord Police Department is compromised of a resilient bunch. We're going to get through this. We're a big family."

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect. At this time, the suspect as merely been identified as a 29-year-old person.

"This tragic and senseless loss of a member of our CPD family is devastating not only to the officer's family and loved ones but to every law enforcement officer in this city, county, state and country," Chief Gacek said.

Awoke to the absolute tragic news of a Concord Police Officer being shot and killed last night as well as a second officer who was shot but expected to be ok. Our thoughts, prayers and sincerest condolences to the Concord Police Department. @midlandnc pic.twitter.com/AIjDnPKQsv — Midland Fire and Rescue (@midland_firenc) December 17, 2020

The department asked the public to join them in praying for those involved. Flags will be flown at half staff.

Memorials can be placed outside the Concord Police Department Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Spring Street, officials said.

U.S. Congressman Richard Hudson released a statement offering condolences to the officer's family and the Concord Police Department Thursday morning.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer we lost, for a full and speedy recovery for the other officer injured, and with all of the men and women who put their lives on the line every day to keep our community safe," the statement read.

1/3 With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer. The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/h10AGgpDRN — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) December 17, 2020

Three officers involved in the incident, including the officer recovering from a gunshot wound in the hospital, have been put on administrative leave, a standard procedure typically seen after officers are involved in a shooting. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the discharge of police firearms against departmental procedures, which is also a typical action seen after officers are involved in a shooting.

This is the second line-of-duty death in the Charlotte area in the past week.

Last Friday, Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon died after he was shot by a suspect during a break-in at the Mount Holly Car Wash, just two days before his Herndon's 26th birthday. Officers from law enforcement agencies across the state showed up at First Baptist Church in Kings Mountain to honor Herndon at his funeral service Tuesday.

"It's tragic incidents like these that serve as a grim reminder that police officers take an oath to serve their community and lay their lives on the line each day to protect the public," Gacek said during Thursday morning's press conference.